- Added Invincibility Icon during level
- Fixed invincibility text not displaying on end screen if invincibility had been turned off before finishing the level
- Add save slot button to main menu
- Increased speed of initial main menu fade in
- Fixed issue with final boss attacks going off after his death
- Fixed issue with bottom side laser border killing you through the floor
- Fixed being crushed by a singular object (such as the main level collider)
Dash And Slash update for 4 May 2024
1.0.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
