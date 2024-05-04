 Skip to content

Dash And Slash update for 4 May 2024

1.0.13

Build 14266249

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Invincibility Icon during level
  • Fixed invincibility text not displaying on end screen if invincibility had been turned off before finishing the level
  • Add save slot button to main menu
  • Increased speed of initial main menu fade in
  • Fixed issue with final boss attacks going off after his death
  • Fixed issue with bottom side laser border killing you through the floor
  • Fixed being crushed by a singular object (such as the main level collider)

