5/4/24 - Chaos Chain CUSTOM PORTRAITS Update 1.46.0! (Use custom face images!)

Attention, freelancers!

Based on hugely popular request, you can now import up to 8 (at a time) custom portraits for use in game!

Guide for getting started:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3239267834

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Changes & Additions:** * You can now import up to 8 custom portraits for use in game (Guide attached to this announcement on how to do so) * Added Activate Custom Portrait option under Customization in the PDA * Added Custom_Faces png file in the game's root folder with colored boxes to guide players in importing their custom faces

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.

A friendly reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have critiques you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for me. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel! I've also gone ahead and started an official Patreon Page to help bring in financial support for the game going forward.

