MAJOR Running Fable update for 4 May 2024

Lunar Sunset: Mystical Realm Revealed

Build 14266195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Embark on a thrilling journey through the latest update of Running Fable, where the enchanting allure of "Lunar Sunset" awaits. Transporting players to the mystical realm inspired by ancient China, this new level beckons with a myriad of captivating interest zones awaiting exploration.

Immerse yourself in a picturesque landscape adorned with intricate buildings reminiscent of ancient architecture. Chinese lamps cast a gentle glow, guiding your path through the darkness, while fireflies dance delicately amidst the tranquil atmosphere.

As you traverse the terrain, be captivated by the serene beauty of shimmering lakes reflecting the moon's gentle radiance. Delve into the depths of verdant valleys, each corner holding the promise of discovery and adventure.

Prepare to lose yourself in the immersive world of "Lunar Sunset," where every step unveils a new marvel to behold. From hidden nooks to sprawling vistas, the journey is as boundless as your imagination.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Running Fable Windows x64 Depot 787922
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Running Fable Mac x64 Depot 787923
  • Loading history…
