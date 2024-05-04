 Skip to content

Mist update for 4 May 2024

Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14266138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello my fellow Mist enthusiasts(Misters) :3

Changes:

  • Fixed foliage texture on trees.
  • Changes to lightning when fixing transformator.
  • Guides were made less weird when they show up.
  • Added some lights to better indicate navigation from certain areas(in like one place in the entire game).
  • Fixed interface positioning on aspect ratios other than 16:9.
  • Shotgun now shoots when you press the mouse button and not when you hold it.
  • Performance improvements.
  • Ladder fix, needed to rotate and move a radio tower a little for that.
  • Receiver now shows more understandable data instead of adding arrows to the distance meter that people think are leading somewhere.
  • Item change was made 3x times faster.
Thanks to everyone who reports any issues with the game, didn't even knew wtf is a 21:9 aspect ratio before someone told me about troubles with UI position.

