Hello my fellow Mist enthusiasts(Misters) :3
Changes:
- Fixed foliage texture on trees.
- Changes to lightning when fixing transformator.
- Guides were made less weird when they show up.
- Added some lights to better indicate navigation from certain areas(in like one place in the entire game).
- Fixed interface positioning on aspect ratios other than 16:9.
- Shotgun now shoots when you press the mouse button and not when you hold it.
- Performance improvements.
- Ladder fix, needed to rotate and move a radio tower a little for that.
- Receiver now shows more understandable data instead of adding arrows to the distance meter that people think are leading somewhere.
- Item change was made 3x times faster.
