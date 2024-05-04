Bikini Hunter version 1.0.2 has been released.

◆Modification details
-You can now select Y-axis reverse in the camera settings as an option.
・Text has been corrected.
- Reduced container durability.
Thank you for your continued support.
Thank you for your continued support.
