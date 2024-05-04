 Skip to content

ビキニハンター　進撃のビキニ軍団 (Bikini Hunter Attack on Bikini Army ) update for 4 May 2024

Bikini Hunter version 1.0.2 has been released.

◆Modification details
-You can now select Y-axis reverse in the camera settings as an option.

・Text has been corrected.

  • Reduced container durability.

Thank you for your continued support.

