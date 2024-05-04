Minigame Madness V0.6.3 is out NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 14266054 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy

This bi-week features our longest changelog yet, mostly focused on new Condo features! ⚒️🏠

We hope to soon get back to more minigame development, but Condos needed it more right now. 🫡

Check the huge changelog at the bottom of this post for the full list of changes!



Credit: @WizzDude

Condo Badge Plaques!

The new Badge Plaques allow you to showcase your unlocked badges in a physically awesome way. 🤩

If you already owned a Condo, **your 2x default Paintings have now been replaced by 2x Plaques!***

If you have badges unlocked, Plaques will automatically showcase them on spawning in.

If you don't have any badges, go unlock some!

If you have more badges than Plaques, go unbox some Plaques in the upcoming Furniture Crates!

⚠️ We've noticed some people's old Condo save files not correctly replacing the Paintings with Plaques, so we've added a "Reset Condo" button to the Condo settings tab to allow you to still get them!

Manipulator Modes!

Besides making the Matter Manipulator better in every way possible, we've also added many new methods to manipulate the heck out of your Condo, let's check them out:

Distancing



Press E and move your mouse up and down while holding an object to distance it to and fro!

Rotating



Press R and move your mouse around while holding an object to rotate it, and add Shift to snap to 45 degree angles!

Scaling



Press G and move your mouse up and down while holding an object to scale it, and add Shift to snap to 0.5x, 1x or 2x scale!

Darkened Playerlist Deaths!

Dang, that headline sounds dark... 💀💀 What I meant is players who have been beaten in a minigame now show up in the playerlist as darker entries, allowing you to easily see who's still in-game with a quick press of the [Tab]!



Also note how hosts no longer have a ping icon next to their name, to allow you to quickly identify who's got the host advantage! 🤩🥸

Stay Tuned

Stay tuned on all Minigame Madness news, by following us on Steam and joining the Discord community!

Have an epic day, or an average one! No pressure. 👋🏼

V0.6.3