Update 0.3.8.6 - Theater map, Minigames and Level 2 and 3 Perks!

Version 0.3.8.6 Changelog
New Features:
- New map: Chicago Central Park Theater.
- Minigames/Quick Time Events (QTE) introduced for humans.
- Perk levels 2 and 3 added in research department.
- Teammate names displayed on player models.
- Steam status indicator in the main menu.
Bug Fixes:
- Human crouch no longer gets stuck near SCPs or obstacles.
- Sprinting not working properly for human players at the start of the match.
- SCP-4166-2 spawn location and AI seeking adjusted.
- SCP-4166-1 will no longer revive bodies as SCP-049-2 upon pressing E.
- Bots no longer get stuck behind the door with small stairs near the police station rooftop.
- SCP-106 no longer falls through the pocket dimension floor.
- Volume slider now affects SCP chase music.
Gameplay Mechanics:
- New XP level conversion formula implemented.
- Disable human collisions when hit for a brief moment.
