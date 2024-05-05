 Skip to content

SCP: Nemesi update for 5 May 2024

Update 0.3.8.6 - Theater map, Minigames and Level 2 and 3 Perks!

Share · View all patches · Build 14266050

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.3.8.6 Changelog

New Features:

  • New map: Chicago Central Park Theater.
  • Minigames/Quick Time Events (QTE) introduced for humans.
  • Perk levels 2 and 3 added in research department.
  • Teammate names displayed on player models.
  • Steam status indicator in the main menu.

Bug Fixes:

  • Human crouch no longer gets stuck near SCPs or obstacles.
  • Sprinting not working properly for human players at the start of the match.
  • SCP-4166-2 spawn location and AI seeking adjusted.
  • SCP-4166-1 will no longer revive bodies as SCP-049-2 upon pressing E.
  • Bots no longer get stuck behind the door with small stairs near the police station rooftop.
  • SCP-106 no longer falls through the pocket dimension floor.
  • Volume slider now affects SCP chase music.

Gameplay Mechanics:

  • New XP level conversion formula implemented.
  • Disable human collisions when hit for a brief moment.

Changed files in this update

