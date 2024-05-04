racemesh profiles, OSD text color

racemesh colors will already save with the race-save, but what if you want to preset a number of color schemes, and rather than repeatedly setting the colors to the same schemes, you could instead just load them from a few you have saved? Or if you import someones course, and just love the racemesh scheme and want to save that separately to load into any other course?

Racemesh color profiles can be created in the main menu, OR, in the pause menu, and can be saved and loaded from each. Loading racemesh color profiles in the main menu will set the default scheme to the loaded profile, but loading profiles in the pause menu will not, and will only set that profile while in that level/save.

OSD text color can now be changed in the pause menu. It is only one color, so while it is only one color is cannot be set as a profile, and setting it will set it as default for all scenes. It will not save with a race although I have considered that it may be desirable to save with a race in order to maximize the impact of a racemesh color scheme during a race. It is on the table but not something I've decided if it will happen, as although the racemesh color scheme is part of the external environment, perhaps players will prefer control over their HUD text as often this is set for readability.