TRAUMA Broken Paradise update for 4 May 2024

PATCH NOTES 2.0.25

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - Version 2.0.25

Fixes:

- Fixed a freezing issue that occurred when closing the MAP while opened through the Inventory. Players can now navigate through the Inventory's MAP seamlessly without experiencing unwanted crashes.

We appreciate the ongoing feedback from our community, which helped us quickly identify and fix this issue. We're committed to providing a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience for all our players. Keep informing us of any issues you encounter so we can address them efficiently.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2303951
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2303952
  • Loading history…
