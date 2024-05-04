Fixed issue where players could stand on top of some triggers.
Fixed issue where alternate fires would reset when switching weapons.
Vigilant Inquest Playtest update for 4 May 2024
Patch 0.10.2
Fixed issue where players could stand on top of some triggers.
