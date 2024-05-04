 Skip to content

Vigilant Inquest Playtest update for 4 May 2024

Patch 0.10.2

Patch 0.10.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue where players could stand on top of some triggers.
Fixed issue where alternate fires would reset when switching weapons.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2810291
