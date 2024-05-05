Update on May 5th.

Fixed a bug that caused the player to be unable to attack when switching weapons.
Fixed a bug where BGM volume could not be switched.
Increased the damage and penetration of the pump-action shotgun.
Fixed a bug where pressing TAB would stop movement.
MAJOR KUNKUN Defender update for 5 May 2024
