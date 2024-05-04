 Skip to content

Hard Chip Playtest update for 4 May 2024

Quick patch notes v0.0.5.11

  • Force align and up indicator in edit mode;
  • QOL Left click to move forward in FPS phases;
  • QOL change misleading reset icons; FIX typos;
  • Help for IntroMergeMOS, PMOS and NMOS
  • Up traces rework with help;
  • Introducing glitchy a mysterious helper for the few first level;
  • Cute and highlighted readout overlay lines to bit;
  • Add readouts UI tweaks;
  • Readouts edit now shows lines from the editor to observed blocks;
  • Readouts bytes in the same order as shownAddlines with colors and thickness;
  • Selection behavior per mode, changes colors of the selection boxes to reflect that;
  • In blueprint you can select and create a blueprint from a modal;
  • Copy/past/cut/delete works now only in edit mode;
  • Events cleaning and reordering
  • Redoing and refactor handlers for modes: DieOperationMode fully separated; BlueprintMode separated; ReadoutMode separated;
  • Player's Readouts can't overidde the challenge's ones;
  • Flipflop latch challenge one input two many;
  • Copy past restored;
  • Mouse detected short and long click for AddMode QOL;
  • Hard/soft escape behavior per mode (escape can deselect before escaping the level)
  • SetBlocksToAdd vs AddBlocksModeActivated to fix the mode bar selecting the wrong mode;
  • Disable select when in other mode than AddBlocks or Blueprints add;

