- Force align and up indicator in edit mode;
- QOL Left click to move forward in FPS phases;
- QOL change misleading reset icons; FIX typos;
- Help for IntroMergeMOS, PMOS and NMOS
- Up traces rework with help;
- Introducing glitchy a mysterious helper for the few first level;
- Cute and highlighted readout overlay lines to bit;
- Add readouts UI tweaks;
- Readouts edit now shows lines from the editor to observed blocks;
- Readouts bytes in the same order as shownAddlines with colors and thickness;
- Selection behavior per mode, changes colors of the selection boxes to reflect that;
- In blueprint you can select and create a blueprint from a modal;
- Copy/past/cut/delete works now only in edit mode;
- Events cleaning and reordering
- Redoing and refactor handlers for modes: DieOperationMode fully separated; BlueprintMode separated; ReadoutMode separated;
- Player's Readouts can't overidde the challenge's ones;
- Flipflop latch challenge one input two many;
- Copy past restored;
- Mouse detected short and long click for AddMode QOL;
- Hard/soft escape behavior per mode (escape can deselect before escaping the level)
- SetBlocksToAdd vs AddBlocksModeActivated to fix the mode bar selecting the wrong mode;
- Disable select when in other mode than AddBlocks or Blueprints add;
Hard Chip Playtest update for 4 May 2024
Quick patch notes v0.0.5.11
