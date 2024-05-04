Patch notes 04.05

Share · View all patches · Build 14265861 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 15:32:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello friends,

Here is another patch for the game! You can find all the things that were changed/fixed below:

Fixed issue with the mad snowman continuing to shoot at the player even after the player has fallen down in Speed Run mode.

Added a pop-up about the mad snowman before reaching the shooting area in Speed Run mode.

Centered some pop-ups.

Changed the order in the game mode select menu; Speed Run is now the first option, and Prelude is the last one.

Made slight adjustments to the control of the ball in Speed Run mode.

Feel free to let me know if you have any issues, or feedback that could improve the game and I will gladly consider it.

Thank you and keep rolling!