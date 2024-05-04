Update, Version 20240504

English

############Content###############

[Trading]You can now bulk sell poops.

[Trading]You can now bulk sell eggs.

[Trading]You can now bulk sell fish.

[Trading]You can now bulk sell meat.

[Trading]You can now bulk sell fertilizer.

[Trading]You can now cancel your bulk sell actions anytime before finalizing the deal.

[Faith]New Belief: Enyo (Still Working in Progress.)

[Faith]Added a new NPC faith: Cult of Enyo

[Faith]The Cult of Enyo is considered a blood god worship. Thus, random berserkers may follow this faith.

###########Debug##################

[Trading]Fixed a bug that you can sell items that an NPC does not want via using the bulk sell hotkey.

[Trading]Fixed a bug that the money window is not updated after a bulk sell.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【交易】你现在可以批量卖出所有的便便。

【交易】你现在可以批量卖出所有的蛋。

【交易】你现在可以批量卖出所有的鱼。

【交易】你现在可以批量卖出所有的肉。

【交易】你现在可以批量卖出所有的肥料。

【交易】你现在可以在完成交易前的任何时候取消批量卖出。

【信仰】新信仰核心：埃尼奥 （依然在施工中）

【信仰】新的NPC信仰：埃尼奥密教

【信仰】埃尼奥密教是一种血神信仰。所以随机的狂战士可能会跟随这种信仰。

###########Debug##################

【交易】修复了你可以用批量贩卖的快捷键向NPC贩卖他们并不想要的物品的Bug。

【交易】修复了金钱窗口未在批量贩卖物品后更新的Bug。

