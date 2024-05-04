Update, Version 20240504

English
[Trading]You can now bulk sell poops.
[Trading]You can now bulk sell eggs.
[Trading]You can now bulk sell fish.
[Trading]You can now bulk sell meat.
[Trading]You can now bulk sell fertilizer.
[Trading]You can now cancel your bulk sell actions anytime before finalizing the deal.
[Faith]New Belief: Enyo (Still Working in Progress.)
[Faith]Added a new NPC faith: Cult of Enyo
[Faith]The Cult of Enyo is considered a blood god worship. Thus, random berserkers may follow this faith.
[Trading]Fixed a bug that you can sell items that an NPC does not want via using the bulk sell hotkey.
[Trading]Fixed a bug that the money window is not updated after a bulk sell.
简体中文
【交易】你现在可以批量卖出所有的便便。
【交易】你现在可以批量卖出所有的蛋。
【交易】你现在可以批量卖出所有的鱼。
【交易】你现在可以批量卖出所有的肉。
【交易】你现在可以批量卖出所有的肥料。
【交易】你现在可以在完成交易前的任何时候取消批量卖出。
【信仰】新信仰核心：埃尼奥 （依然在施工中）
【信仰】新的NPC信仰：埃尼奥密教
【信仰】埃尼奥密教是一种血神信仰。所以随机的狂战士可能会跟随这种信仰。
【交易】修复了你可以用批量贩卖的快捷键向NPC贩卖他们并不想要的物品的Bug。
【交易】修复了金钱窗口未在批量贩卖物品后更新的Bug。
