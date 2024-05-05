v1.0.6 Update: New Songs and Minor Fixes

Version 1.0.6 Update Details:
- Added Songs:
- "La La La La... -Just wanna kick it!!! remix-" / Satoru from "GUESS WORD"
- "Phalaenopsis (walk with you remix)" / Maria
- "till dawn..." / Paris P.
- Retirement Feature Fix:
- During song playback, you can retire by long-pressing any of the following buttons:
- ESC button on PC keyboard
- MIDI keyboard:
- Note On Key=36 (C1, one octave lower)
- Control Change 64 Damper Pedal (Hold 1)
- Control Change 69 Freeze (Hold 2)
- Game Termination Procedure:
- The game can now be exited using keyboard controls. From the song selection screen, press "ESC" or "C#3+D#3" to open the Exit menu, and select YES to terminate the game.
We continue to strive to provide a comfortable gaming experience. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. Thank you for playing "Keyboard Maestro Voyage".
(Translation by ChatGPT)
Changed files in this update