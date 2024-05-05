 Skip to content

Keyboard Maestro Voyage update for 5 May 2024

v1.0.6 Update: New Songs and Minor Fixes

Build 14265827

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.6 Update Details:

  1. Added Songs:
  • "La La La La... -Just wanna kick it!!! remix-" / Satoru from "GUESS WORD"
  • "Phalaenopsis (walk with you remix)" / Maria
  • "till dawn..." / Paris P.
  1. Retirement Feature Fix:
  • During song playback, you can retire by long-pressing any of the following buttons:
  • ESC button on PC keyboard
  • MIDI keyboard:
  • Note On Key=36 (C1, one octave lower)
  • Control Change 64 Damper Pedal (Hold 1)
  • Control Change 69 Freeze (Hold 2)
  1. Game Termination Procedure:
  • The game can now be exited using keyboard controls. From the song selection screen, press "ESC" or "C#3+D#3" to open the Exit menu, and select YES to terminate the game.

We continue to strive to provide a comfortable gaming experience. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. Thank you for playing "Keyboard Maestro Voyage".

(Translation by ChatGPT)

