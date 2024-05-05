v1.0.6 Update: New Songs and Minor Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14265827 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.0.6 Update Details:

Added Songs:

"La La La La... -Just wanna kick it!!! remix-" / Satoru from "GUESS WORD"

"Phalaenopsis (walk with you remix)" / Maria

"till dawn..." / Paris P.

Retirement Feature Fix:

During song playback, you can retire by long-pressing any of the following buttons:

ESC button on PC keyboard

MIDI keyboard:

Note On Key=36 (C1, one octave lower)

Control Change 64 Damper Pedal (Hold 1)

Control Change 69 Freeze (Hold 2)

Game Termination Procedure:

The game can now be exited using keyboard controls. From the song selection screen, press "ESC" or "C#3+D#3" to open the Exit menu, and select YES to terminate the game.

We continue to strive to provide a comfortable gaming experience. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. Thank you for playing "Keyboard Maestro Voyage".

(Translation by ChatGPT)