 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fantasy Survivors update for 4 May 2024

Update 137 - Enemy's material drops for all players

Share · View all patches · Build 14265682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

Enemy materials (e.g. frog legs) used to be instanced so only the player that kills it get the drop.
Now the drop will be given to all players, meaning you can help each other farm for drops.
This is similar to how harvested drops like crystals and plants work.

  • Farming for scarce drops is now easier since all players get the drop. If all players use the Drop Rate aura, it stacks as follows: 10%+ 5% for each additional player. You can increase your Drop Rate by setting the game's difficulty in Options. The Red Orc follower increases the drop rate of an enemy it hits.
  • Fixed a rare problem where the player does not get his loadout in the game.
  • Fixed a problem with the in-game Bestiary.

Enemy material drop rates are not affected by the map difficulty or your player's level in-game.
However, both of these do affect marble drop rates.
Also keep in mind that marble drops are instanced.

Till later,
André

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2220871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link