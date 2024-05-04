🛠️ Update 1.3.1: A lot of bug fixes! 🛠️

Hey there!
First of all, apologies for any inconvenience caused by the bugs and crashes in the 1.3.0 update. Due to the rewrite, there were a few specific actions that weren't thoroughly tested. Thank you for all the feedback and support on our Discord! We've listened to your concerns and today, we're rolling out a new version (hopefully) addressing everything reported so far! 😅
🔧 Fixes
- Fuel Infuser and Fisherman's Hut weren't working correctly. Fixed! 🔧
- Crashes caused by Crow, Female Rabbit, and Corrupted Rabbit have been addressed. 🐰
- Animals won't be able to swim in the Lake anymore! 🏊
- Structures now give the correct amount of output! ➡️
- Structures now only function if you have the necessary resources available. 🛠️
✨ Features
- Discover: Structures now show their cost per turn. 🔍
- The algorithm for solving combos has been rewritten, resulting in better performance and accurate results! 🔄💡
- Hovering over a structure will now fade out everything that isn't within its range. 👁️
Thanks for your patience! We're working hard to ensure the game is fully stable.
