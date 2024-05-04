 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terracards update for 4 May 2024

🛠️ Update 1.3.1: A lot of bug fixes! 🛠️

Share · View all patches · Build 14265655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

First of all, apologies for any inconvenience caused by the bugs and crashes in the 1.3.0 update. Due to the rewrite, there were a few specific actions that weren't thoroughly tested. Thank you for all the feedback and support on our Discord! We've listened to your concerns and today, we're rolling out a new version (hopefully) addressing everything reported so far! 😅

🔧 Fixes

  • Fuel Infuser and Fisherman's Hut weren't working correctly. Fixed! 🔧
  • Crashes caused by Crow, Female Rabbit, and Corrupted Rabbit have been addressed. 🐰
  • Animals won't be able to swim in the Lake anymore! 🏊
  • Structures now give the correct amount of output! ➡️
  • Structures now only function if you have the necessary resources available. 🛠️

✨ Features

  • Discover: Structures now show their cost per turn. 🔍
  • The algorithm for solving combos has been rewritten, resulting in better performance and accurate results! 🔄💡
  • Hovering over a structure will now fade out everything that isn't within its range. 👁️

Thanks for your patience! We're working hard to ensure the game is fully stable.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2464881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link