Build 522: Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14265641 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 15:46:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Our next event is Saturday 4th May at 19:00 [u]UTC+1[/u]. Join us for this and for future events, which run every other weekend.

You can sign-up for events, get notified of new events and discuss the changes with the team at discord.gg/vanguardww2.

Summary of Changes:

Fixed: Order line not being drawn for newly placed orders.

Fixed: Order markers not being cleared at round end

Carpiquet * Added Objective C to airfield perimeter phase Adjusted wall and fence heights to enable easier jumping Lion-sur-Mer Fixed objective capture through wall of house Adjusted walls and fences to enable easier jumping



Known Issues