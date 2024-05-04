 Skip to content

Vanguard: Normandy 1944 update for 4 May 2024

Build 522: Patch Notes

Build 522: Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Our next event is Saturday 4th May at 19:00 [u]UTC+1[/u]. Join us for this and for future events, which run every other weekend.

You can sign-up for events, get notified of new events and discuss the changes with the team at discord.gg/vanguardww2.

Summary of Changes:

  • Fixed: Order line not being drawn for newly placed orders.

  • Fixed: Order markers not being cleared at round end

  • Carpiquet 

    * Added Objective C to airfield perimeter phase

    • Adjusted wall and fence heights to enable easier jumping

    • Lion-sur-Mer

      • Fixed objective capture through wall of house

    • Adjusted walls and fences to enable easier jumping

Known Issues
  • Rare bug where objective capture can continue after player dies. Press F to cancel after being killed. We are actively investigating this issue and we have made changes in this update to make it easier to track down the cause.
  • Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen. ALT+ENTER can fix this issue for some users.
  • Steam overlay opens when Alt+Tab back into the game. (Workaround: Change game window mode to full screen window or windowed in Graphics settings)
  • After extended period of playing, rendering glitch can occur and leave trail behind cursor and other icons. Game restart is required.

Changed depots in internal-alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 14265641
Windows Main Game Depot (Public) Depot 941852
