Build 522: Patch Notes

Summary of Changes:
Fixed: Order line not being drawn for newly placed orders.
Fixed: Order markers not being cleared at round end
Carpiquet
* Added Objective C to airfield perimeter phase
Adjusted wall and fence heights to enable easier jumping
Lion-sur-Mer
- Fixed objective capture through wall of house
Adjusted walls and fences to enable easier jumping
Known Issues
- Rare bug where objective capture can continue after player dies. Press F to cancel after being killed. We are actively investigating this issue and we have made changes in this update to make it easier to track down the cause.
- Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen. ALT+ENTER can fix this issue for some users.
- Steam overlay opens when Alt+Tab back into the game. (Workaround: Change game window mode to full screen window or windowed in Graphics settings)
- After extended period of playing, rendering glitch can occur and leave trail behind cursor and other icons. Game restart is required.
Changed depots in internal-alpha branch