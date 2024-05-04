The number of monsters that appear simultaneously in battle will no longer be increased as difficulty of dungeon, but will be distributed according to a gradient. This means that you may encounter a group of 5 monsters on the first floor. If you cannot challenge them, it is better to take a detour.

New Monster: Morph, which randomly gains the abilities of other enemies on the battlefield.

New Monster: Chest Mimic, as its name suggests, this monster does not appear as a regular enemy but disguises itself as a treasure chest to launch a surprise attack on you.

New Monster: Old Troll, the advanced form of the Troll. The Old Troll boasts immense HP and powerful attacks, but it is often drowsy and will not attack you unless you disturb it (although eventually you will have to).

Toxic Goblin has now been reworked as the Goblin Assassin, no longer possessing the ability to poison, but gaining a new trait [Stealth]. When there are other enemies on the battlefield without the [Stealth] trait, you cannot target an enemy with [Stealth].

Boomer have been given an active explosive skill, which they will attempt to release when their health drops to a certain threshold.

New Node: Dark Contract, containing a series of random rewards. If you accept the gift, you will receive an additional evolution upon dungeon settlement.

The "Fatigue" card will no longer be obtained due to excessive movement.

Daily optimization (fixing bugs, redrawing images, adjusting data, etc.)