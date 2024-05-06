Patch 12.0.2 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 14265569 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy

This patch contains the following bug fixes and improvements:

Several fixes and improvements to the V12 reports feature.

The Team Editor now displays each team's simulated W/L record and also allows the user to edit the W/L record.

Fixed a bug with the undo game feature that can result in an incorrect team W/L record. If you have used the undo game feature on a game, be sure to check the team records for the teams involved in the game. If the records are incorrect, you can easily fix them using the Team Editor. In some cases, the record displayed on the Day View Calendar may display an incorrect record around the time of the undo. This will correct itself for games played after the patch.

Fixed an issue with game summary edits containing a single quote.

Changed to the color of the runners on base "dots" displayed to the left of the line score during a game. The new color is much easier to see.

Fixed a few typos in the play by play.

Tweaked the auto-scaling for 1920 x 1080 resolutions.

Thanks to all who provided feedback for this patch. The next patch is scheduled for 5/13.