Yuke and the Book of Yokai update for 4 May 2024

Update Notes for v0.5.4.beta

Build 14265548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix crash when entering "Shop" stage
  • Fix popping sounds when playing music on low-spec computers
  • Fix key binding changes triggering keys during fights

