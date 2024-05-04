- Fix crash when entering "Shop" stage
- Fix popping sounds when playing music on low-spec computers
- Fix key binding changes triggering keys during fights
Yuke and the Book of Yokai update for 4 May 2024
Update Notes for v0.5.4.beta
Patchnotes via Steam Community
