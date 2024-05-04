 Skip to content

Vigilant Inquest Playtest update for 4 May 2024

Patch 0.10.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14265535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some issues with the console which should improve its performance handling.
Added the mlm flag to the pride case (was already in game files, just forgot to add).
Shotgun fire rate reduced: 0.75s > 0.85s.
Fixed bug with grappling hook that let you move while paused.
Hopefully fixed achievements not being granted immediately when achieved.

