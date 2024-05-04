Version 2.25

Here's the full list of changes:

Added rare drop mechanic.

Added Adventurer's Belt.

Added Tormentor's Pouch.

Added Occultist's Pouch.

Added Alchemist's Pouch.

Added Jeweller's Pouch.

Added Huntsman's Quiver.

Added stacking to stash boxes.

Added 6 different wizard rods.

Added the Scepter of Command.

Tweaked some staff properties.

Fixed a controller quick loot bug.

Fixed a game breaking weapon swap bug.

Fixed a health multiplier bug, highscore reset and stuff.

Added /resetscores console command.

Added death announcements.

Let there be bags!

A number of different containers were added in the game. These containers are part of the base game and they don't require any DLC's. Each container can hold specific items and they can be bought using gold once you have found them as rare drops in an earlier game.

Rare drops have ~1.4% chance to occur when you kill a creature or ~8.3% chance when you properly defile a grave. Rare drops are indicated with a small visual blast and a sound. Rare drops can contain any of the rare items mentioned below and in some cases blessed double enchanted random items as well.

Adventurer's Belt is a container for storing pouches and thrown weapons and it allows you to throw weapons directly from the belt. This is indicated by automatically showing the belt when you use Deadly Throw talent. (*)

If you Ctrl-loot a thrown weapon, it will be stored on the belt instead of your transmutation bag unless the belt is full. This loot behavior is similar with all the other containers and their respective items.

Tormentor's Pouch is a container for storing soul gems. Black soul gems stored in this pouch provide their effects for Bestow Curse but Release Soul and Army of the Dead still require that you move soul gems to your inventory before those spells can be cast.

Occultist's Pouch is a container for storing charms. Charms stored in this pouch provide their effects just as if they were in your inventory. Charms placed in any other container do not provide their effects. (*)

Alchemist's Pouch is a container for storing mushrooms and smelly fishes, or food items that take 1 slot. This may be the least useful pouch for a new glass eating hero but I couldn't resist adding it just for the smelly fishes. (*)

Jeweller's Pouch is a container for storing rings and amulets. Now there is no reason to leave that "Blessed Situational Ring of Whatever May Come" in your stash as there is plenty of room to have it with you.

Huntsman's Quiver is a container for storing bolts and arrows. In addition to providing storage space for your arrows, you can refill your equipped arrows without using a turn. If you have at least 1 arrow equipped and you use matching arrows in the quiver, the arrows will be stacked to your hand without using a turn. If there are no arrows equipped, then you have to move the arrows to your inventory and spend a turn equipping them. (*)

The general design of these new containers is that item effects also count when an item is placed in a suitable container. The transmutation bag from the Hoard DLC is a generic container that can hold anything so it does not deserve this feature as well.

Stash boxes and bags now attempt to stack items that are added in them. There is a small limitation to this though and there has to be enough free space in the stash box to store the item even if it would be completely stacked with an existing item (technically the item is moved in the bag before it is stacked with another item and I'm too lazy to write and test twice as much code to implement stacking before an item is moved in the container).

(*) Some containers allow you to use items without dragging them in your inventory. You can use one of the following input methods to use them directly from the container:

Ctrl + Enter

Ctrl + Left-Click

Right-Click

Controller users can Ctrl + Enter by pressing R2 + X.

Mobile users can right-click by holding finger down until click sound.

Pouches stored on Adventurer's Belt are an exception to the above and they are always opened regardless of modifiers to make it slightly faster to traverse through different bags. This also means that if you are a keyboard or controller purist then the belt will trap the pouches for good as drag-and-drop is the only way to move them out of the belt.

Wizard rods function as melee and ranged weapons as well as conduits (think of them as rare and improved wizard staffs). Wizard rods can be used to hit enemies in melee range and when done so they cause their respective damage type instead of physical damage. E.g. a wizard rod with imbued flaming orb causes fire damage and any damage modifiers that would normally increase physical damage increases fire damage instead. Wizard rods can also be used as ranged weapons and when you take a shoot action you can blast an enemy without requiring energy. Blast attacks have a max range of 6 whereas normal spells have a max range of 8. Wizard rods can be dual wielded and blast attacks will use both of the rods when you do so. Wizard rods are rare drops and at the moment luck is the only way to get them.

Sceptre of Command is a new legendary weapon that allows the player to order friends as many times as he wants before taking an action. This weapon is a rare drop and if you ever happen to find it you can find the next one by paying the innkeeper an average of 1800 gold. The UI is kind enough to

let you know that this item is in the shop and it is possible to just spam the rest button and see the gold flow to the innkeepers pocket.

Wizard staffs and fine staffs are now two-handed large weapons instead of one-handed medium weapons. There's 16 different staffs in the game and after previous update only regular staff remained as two-handed large weapon. Now there are 8 wooden staffs that are large two-handed and 8 fancier

staffs that are medium one-handed.

The controller UI had a bug where the loot window would hide if L2 or R2 was pressed. This was fixed and it's now possible to quicky loot items in their respective containers by pressing down arrow to open the loot window and R2 + X to loot and store the item.

There was a bug that would break the game if there was a medium polearm in the main hand and something else in the offhand and the offhand weapon was dragged over the main hand. Game breaking bugs mean that a new boss must be added and this one carries a legendary staff. This quest and boss is part of Hideout DLC and it should be completely safe to just go and fetch that staff. Getting an overpowered legendary item has never been so easy just as long as you are level 20 and have unlocked legendary items.

There was a bug with health multipliers that creatures gain from levels and enchants. Most humanoids didn't gain benefits from effects or enchants and in some cases they could've had half or more of their intended health missing. This bug was big enough to warrant a high score reset and while at it Gurmur and Badakath both received a small buff of ~250 extra health and those two bosses can no longer be skipped with a Scroll of Time Warp.

There is a new /resetscores console command that can be used to reset your offline high scores. I try my best not to change any files that are made while offline and that's why there is no automatic high score reset or requirement to start a new character when the difficulty changes. I would still recommend that offline players retire their current character and type /resetscores after that.

High scores saved on the Epixx.org server, both personal and shared, have been reset and the game requires that you retire and start a new character in order to be able to win the game or submit a new high score.

When you play on the Epixx.org server and someone happens to die, all other players except the one who died will be shown a message mentioning about their untimely demise. When the announcement appears the unfortunate player is waiting to press enter and cannot respond to your "what happened bro?" questions but they can see your "snail lol" comments that encourage them to git gud. Anyway, if you want you can mute the deaths of others in the keyconfig menu but your own deaths will always be announced to others so that they can encourage you to git gud.