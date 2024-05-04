recoded inventory system (to use structs, fixes various inv bugs)
recoded player entities and spawn (using repnotify for player name/colour)
added shield
removed floor so it's more space-like (however there is now nothing for light to reflect off)
added melee alien model
made asteroids movable objects (is actually fun to use as cover)
added multiplayer list
fixed aim accuracy (however the camera is now directly above, not isometric)
Critical Upload Playtest update for 4 May 2024
0.0.55alpha notes (bigger patch)
