0.0.55alpha notes (bigger patch)

recoded inventory system (to use structs, fixes various inv bugs)

recoded player entities and spawn (using repnotify for player name/colour)

added shield

removed floor so it's more space-like (however there is now nothing for light to reflect off)

added melee alien model

made asteroids movable objects (is actually fun to use as cover)

added multiplayer list

fixed aim accuracy (however the camera is now directly above, not isometric)