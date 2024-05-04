Patch notes v1.04

Another small update to address some of the bugs blocking players from completing online games. Also includes some UI tweaks for some of the things people have brought up.
UI Tweaks:
Added an indicator on how long it takes to auto continue when showing fighters entering battles.
Clarified that difficulty on affects the AI strength and not the player.
Clarified the names of the different content bundles inside the game.
Online fixes:
- Fixed a bug where rerolling artefacts prevented the player from finishing their turn.
- Fixed a bug where rerolling artefacts didn't give you new artefacts.
- Fixed a bug which prevented players from completing their turn if they got both prophecy and artefact choices in the same round.
Changed files in this update