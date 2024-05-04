 Skip to content

FFFL: Brutal Ball Manager update for 4 May 2024

Small Update

Last edited by Wendy

Defense will now look and historical tendencies of the Runner (do they run or pass) and get small adjustments based on those tendencies. For example, if the QB has a tendency to Pass, the defense will be slightly better at defending the pass but weaker if QB decides to run.

Minimum tackle chance upped from 7% to 8%

Fog visual effect reduced

Standing screen now color codes current playoff teams (green) and teams with a bye week (purple)

Bug Fixes
Fixed issue with College Draft causing a 2nd draft to been blank
Fixed issue with crash during Simulate Entire Season which would generate strange stats for a single game.

