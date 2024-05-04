Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14265291 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 13:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Defense will now look and historical tendencies of the Runner (do they run or pass) and get small adjustments based on those tendencies. For example, if the QB has a tendency to Pass, the defense will be slightly better at defending the pass but weaker if QB decides to run.

Minimum tackle chance upped from 7% to 8%

Fog visual effect reduced

Standing screen now color codes current playoff teams (green) and teams with a bye week (purple)

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue with College Draft causing a 2nd draft to been blank

Fixed issue with crash during Simulate Entire Season which would generate strange stats for a single game.