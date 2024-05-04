- Fixed leg rendering when lighting is turned off.
- Fixed font rendering in game setup.
- Fixed a crash on systems that don't handle unicode file names properly.
- Fixed text formatting of hero change message.
- Fixed turtle bonus defences maintenance reduction.
- Capitals can no longer spawn disconnected from themselves.
- Diplomatic offer editor no longer gets in front of the top bar.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 4 May 2024
Version 1.2.6.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
- Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
- Loading history…
macOS Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Airships Press Windows Depot 342565
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update