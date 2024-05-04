 Skip to content

Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 4 May 2024

Version 1.2.6.2

Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 4 May 2024

  • Fixed leg rendering when lighting is turned off.
  • Fixed font rendering in game setup.
  • Fixed a crash on systems that don't handle unicode file names properly.
  • Fixed text formatting of hero change message.
  • Fixed turtle bonus defences maintenance reduction.
  • Capitals can no longer spawn disconnected from themselves.
  • Diplomatic offer editor no longer gets in front of the top bar.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
Linux 32-bit Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
macOS Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
Linux 64-bit Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
Windows 32-bit Airships Press Windows Depot 342565
