Minigame Madness V0.6.3 is out NOW!

Bi-Weekly Update
This bi-week features our longest changelog yet, mostly focused on new Condo features! ⚒️🏠
We hope to soon get back to more minigame development, but Condos needed it more right now. 🫡
Check the huge changelog at the bottom of this post for the full list of changes!
Credit: @WizzDude
Condo Badge Plaques!
The new Badge Plaques allow you to showcase your unlocked badges in a physically awesome way. 🤩
If you already owned a Condo, **your 2x default Paintings have now been replaced by 2x Plaques!***
- If you have badges unlocked, Plaques will automatically showcase them on spawning in.
- If you don't have any badges, go unlock some!
- If you have more badges than Plaques, go unbox some Plaques in the upcoming Furniture Crates!
⚠️ We've noticed some people's old Condo save files not correctly replacing the Paintings with Plaques, so we've added a "Reset Condo" button to the Condo settings tab to allow you to still get them!
Manipulator Modes!
Besides making the Matter Manipulator better in every way possible, we've also added many new methods to manipulate the heck out of your Condo, let's check them out:
Distancing
Press E and move your mouse up and down while holding an object to distance it to and fro!
Rotation
Press R and move your mouse around while holding an object to rotate it, and add Shift to snap to 45 degree angles!
Scaling
Press G and move your mouse up and down while holding an object to scale it, and add Shift to snap to 0.5x, 1x or 2x scale!
Darkened Playerlist Deaths!
Dang, that headline sounds dark... 💀💀 What I meant is players who have been beaten in a minigame now show up in the playerlist as darker entries, allowing you to easily see who's still in-game with a quick press of the [Tab]!
Also note how hosts no longer have a ping icon next to their name, to allow you to quickly identify who's got the host advantage! 🤩🥸
Stay Tuned
Stay tuned on all Minigame Madness news, by following us on Steam and joining the Discord community!
Have an epic day, or an average one! No pressure. 👋🏼
V0.6.3
- Added Condo (Badge) Plaque furniture to physically showcase your unlocked badges
- Added Condo Ceiling Lamp
- Added Condo Manipulator laser visuals
- Added Condo Manipulator Mode: Distance, hold E to increase/decrease distance of held object
- Added Condo Manipulator Mode: Rotate, hold R to rotate the held object, add Shift to snap to the nearest 45 degree angle
- Added Condo Manipulator Mode: Scale, hold G to scale the held object up & down, add Shift to snap to 0.5x, 1x or 2x scale
- Added Condo Manipulator mechanic to catch objects mid-air and mid-drag
- Added Condo Manipulator first person visuals
- Added Condo settings tab and moved "Visitor Manipulation" setting in there
- Added "Reset Condo" setting
- Added "Toggle Aim" setting
- Added "Toggle Crouch" setting
- Changed dead players to be darkened in playerlist
- Changed server host to not have a ping icon in playerlist for clarity
- Changed Condo default Painting furnitures into Plaques instead
- Changed Condo to be located in a different ring quadrant for each player
- Changed Condo Manipulator held objects to be less bouncy
- Changed Condo Manipulator object distance to match distance at pick-up moment
- Changed Condo Manipulator objects to attempt to retain rotation at pick-up moment
- Changed Condo Manipulator to not work when not aiming
- Changed Condo Manipulator to always aim when in first-person
- Changed Condo auto-cam distance to 1 (was 2)
- Changed Condo small furnitures to not block camera
- Changed Condo furniture collision boxes to be more accurate
- Changed Condos to be experimentally peer-2-peer by default (can be toggled by new Advanced setting) for smoother experience for high ping players
- Changed voting focus to start at the top instead of center, because increasingly often there are 4 options meaning there is no center
- Changed locked rank stars to be brighter in chat and rank up screen for better visibility
- Changed Badge collection in profiles to make it easier to navigate on gamepad
- Changed wording of Lite quit message box
- Changed setting name of "Allow Friends Manipulating" to "Visitor Manipulation"
- Changed shop voting screen to always show even if all interface disabled
- Changed Level/Streak/Rank Up screens to look better when on a language that uses fallback font
- Fixed Condo Manipulator held object not being located at crosshair perfectly
- Fixed Condo Manipulator aiming occasionally not working in first person
- Fixed Condo Manipulator not grabbing furniture when standing too close to the furniture
- Fixed Condo Manipulator persisting after player leaves
- Fixed Condo gate animation spazzing out nearby furniture
- Fixed Condo Chair flipped normals
- Fixed AFK system not working accurately in Game
- Fixed menu blur occasionally staying after closing menu
- Fixed voting screen occasionally immediately showing after game end
- Fixed high ping voting screen issues causing player to lose vote ability for the next round
- Fixed incorrect noticebar loading bar on entering server
- Fixed sometimes unpredictably sticking to a platform in Parkour Panic (hopefully)
- Fixed player profile outfit tooltip not consistently showing
- Fixed audio not fading out when quiting in Splash
- Fixed link clicking in chat not working
- Fixed chat wrapping on broadcast when many people leave Hub through elevator at same time
- Fixed duplicate "Queue left" message on high ping
- Fixed annoying slightly uneven button widths in certain messageboxes
- Fixed HUD lacking animation when going to Hub from Condo without being able to connect to Hub
- Fixed minigame HUD color being desynced for players entering after vote has been completed
- Fixed Turkish characters missing on Disco Disorder dance-display
- Removed Condo Carpet furniture
Changed files in this update