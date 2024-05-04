 Skip to content

Akpala update for 4 May 2024

May 2024 Update(Tutorial)

Akpala update for 4 May 2024

May 2024 Update(Tutorial)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are currently developing a single-player mode, along with updates to various features.
Additionally, the Tutorial mode has been enhanced with improved effects and animations.
We encourage you to play through the game again and discover the changes we've made.
Main updates in the Tutorial:

  • Updated screen effects with the addition of post-processing
  • Various effect updates
  • Enhanced animations
  • Adjusted dialogue panels
  • Added hints in the Stone Statue area (if you die multiple times...)
  • Improved conversations with AI

