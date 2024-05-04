May 2024 Update(Tutorial)

We are currently developing a single-player mode, along with updates to various features.

Additionally, the Tutorial mode has been enhanced with improved effects and animations.

We encourage you to play through the game again and discover the changes we've made.

Main updates in the Tutorial:

Updated screen effects with the addition of post-processing

Various effect updates

Enhanced animations

Adjusted dialogue panels

Added hints in the Stone Statue area (if you die multiple times...)

Improved conversations with AI