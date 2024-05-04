 Skip to content

黄毛漂流记 update for 4 May 2024

v1.2.0.5 Bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 14264967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add construction book blueprint prompt
  • Adjust the proportion of resource generation
  • Adjust the transparency of objects when obstructed
  • Fix the bug of continuous confirmation with the spacebar when going out to sea
  • Adjust the trigger position for boarding the ship at the seaside

Changed files in this update

Depot 2535771
