- Add construction book blueprint prompt
- Adjust the proportion of resource generation
- Adjust the transparency of objects when obstructed
- Fix the bug of continuous confirmation with the spacebar when going out to sea
- Adjust the trigger position for boarding the ship at the seaside
黄毛漂流记 update for 4 May 2024
v1.2.0.5 Bug fix
