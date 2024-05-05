 Skip to content

House Builder update for 5 May 2024

House Builder Atomic DLC hotfix #2

Hi Builders!🏗️ːtheplanetː

Today we bring you a second update in response to your reports, thank youːjapantreeːːladyengineerːːthebuilderː:

  • You can now reset the position of some items with the F key;
  • Added tutorial how to create cement buckets in the UFO level;
  • Added tutorial for creating beams in the Atomic House level (otherwise Rebuilding the house level);
  • Added tutorial about the store in the Shelter House level;
  • Fixed collision of crane elements in the Shelter House level;
  • Fixed the collision and physics of the objects in the Shelter level (they should not fly away as before);
  • Improved the operation of the ladder (there should not be a situation where you have to press the F key several times to use it);
  • Improved the mechanic of the ladder on the Treehouse in the Jungle level;
  • Improved the building of solar panels in the UFO level;
  • Minor fixes in the UFO, Atomic House and Shelter House levels.

This month we are planning a free update for you with a new house, stay tunedːsteamhappyːːtheplanetː
Thank you for being and supporting us🦺💝
Team House Builder

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2802330/House_Builder__The_Atomic_Age_DLC
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40609/Before_the_Fallout

