House Builder Atomic DLC hotfix #2

Hi Builders!🏗️ːtheplanetː

Today we bring you a second update in response to your reports, thank youːjapantreeːːladyengineerːːthebuilderː:

You can now reset the position of some items with the F key;

Added tutorial how to create cement buckets in the UFO level;

Added tutorial for creating beams in the Atomic House level (otherwise Rebuilding the house level);

Added tutorial about the store in the Shelter House level;

Fixed collision of crane elements in the Shelter House level;

Fixed the collision and physics of the objects in the Shelter level (they should not fly away as before);

Improved the operation of the ladder (there should not be a situation where you have to press the F key several times to use it);

Improved the mechanic of the ladder on the Treehouse in the Jungle level;

Improved the building of solar panels in the UFO level;

Minor fixes in the UFO, Atomic House and Shelter House levels.

This month we are planning a free update for you with a new house, stay tunedːsteamhappyːːtheplanetː

Thank you for being and supporting us🦺💝

Team House Builder

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2802330/House_Builder__The_Atomic_Age_DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40609/Before_the_Fallout