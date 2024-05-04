 Skip to content

Train Operator 377 Demo update for 4 May 2024

Update to Version 1.201

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Further refinment of the cab relfections animation.

  • Train performance charactoristics have been refined.

  • Left window viewport has been improved.

  • performance tweeks to improve video playback framerate.

  • fixed a bug which caused the passanger information display to disapear.

  • Updated the dynamic signalling system.

  • Some other small fixes.

