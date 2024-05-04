-
Further refinment of the cab relfections animation.
-
Train performance charactoristics have been refined.
-
Left window viewport has been improved.
-
performance tweeks to improve video playback framerate.
-
fixed a bug which caused the passanger information display to disapear.
-
Updated the dynamic signalling system.
-
Some other small fixes.
Train Operator 377 Demo update for 4 May 2024
Update to Version 1.201
