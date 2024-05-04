 Skip to content

Rift Wizard 2 update for 4 May 2024

Beta Branch Patch 6

Combat Log Improvements: log is now color coded, always shows what the wizard did first (whether casting, walking, pausing, or being stunned), and shows buff applications.

Percent bonuses now only apply to base numbers rather than to base plus flat bonus numbers

New skill: Razorshaping. Shoots razor blades from whatever points you cast metallic spells at. (Similar to the old razor shrine in RW1)

Ion Tide:
+1 SP cost
Damage now fixed at 7
-1 base num targets, -2 base duration

Hatebolts
+1 SP cost

Wolf:
No longer gets num_summons bonuses without the wolf pack upgrade

Fixed multiple sources of thorns (aka bramblethorns + natural thorns) not stacking
Fixed Siege Golem chaos cannon upgrade causing siege cannon to not lose hp when fired
Fixed Echomancy counting freecasts
Fixed Void Beam void curse affecting allies
Fixed various vague tooltips

