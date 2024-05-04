Beta Branch Patch 6

Combat Log Improvements: log is now color coded, always shows what the wizard did first (whether casting, walking, pausing, or being stunned), and shows buff applications.
Percent bonuses now only apply to base numbers rather than to base plus flat bonus numbers
New skill: Razorshaping. Shoots razor blades from whatever points you cast metallic spells at. (Similar to the old razor shrine in RW1)
Ion Tide:
+1 SP cost
Damage now fixed at 7
-1 base num targets, -2 base duration
Hatebolts
+1 SP cost
Wolf:
No longer gets num_summons bonuses without the wolf pack upgrade
Fixed multiple sources of thorns (aka bramblethorns + natural thorns) not stacking
Fixed Siege Golem chaos cannon upgrade causing siege cannon to not lose hp when fired
Fixed Echomancy counting freecasts
Fixed Void Beam void curse affecting allies
Fixed various vague tooltips
Changed depots in beta branch