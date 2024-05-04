2024.5.4.678 - VSync + VR bugfix & locales

A few more bugfixes!
Compatible with last build, feel free to update at your leisure.
Locale:
- Merged French locale update by @j4.lc
- Merged German locale update & English fix by @muppeq
- Merged Russian locale update by @shadowpanther
Bugfixes:
- Fix Default Hand Grab Type element being incorrectly named (reported by @.aesc, issue #1946)
- Disable VSync and framerate limit options when VR is active due to these settings interfering with the VR SDK (based on report by @zyro1331, issue #1927)
-- This fixes potential performance issues when in desktop mode with VR active
-- The options are now disabled while VR is active to indicate that they cannot be used
