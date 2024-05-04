 Skip to content

Estencel update for 4 May 2024

Patch 2.4.10

Patch 2.4.10 · Build 14264791 · Last edited 4 May 2024 by Wendy

  • Added the ability to see the position of Lampheads on the map. They can be viewed on the map in the Fireplace menu (Location of the important items) after entering the certain area.

