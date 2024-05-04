- Added the ability to see the position of Lampheads on the map. They can be viewed on the map in the Fireplace menu (Location of the important items) after entering the certain area.
Estencel update for 4 May 2024
Patch 2.4.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2025321
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update