Kenophobia update for 4 May 2024

Improved item pickups, improved inventory and added hints

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This update fixes a lot of bugs, revamps the inventory and adds useful things to it! Here's what's in the new update:

  • Fixed a bug where items wouldn't get picked up when looking straight down at them
  • Revamped the inventory by giving it a new design
  • Added hints, making clues somewhat easier to understand
  • Level 0 now has arrows leading to the code lock, as well as a map layout near the gate
  • Added sound effects for the flashlight

Stay tuned for the next update!

