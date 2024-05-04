Improved item pickups, improved inventory and added hints

Hey everyone!
This update fixes a lot of bugs, revamps the inventory and adds useful things to it! Here's what's in the new update:
- Fixed a bug where items wouldn't get picked up when looking straight down at them
- Revamped the inventory by giving it a new design
- Added hints, making clues somewhat easier to understand
- Level 0 now has arrows leading to the code lock, as well as a map layout near the gate
- Added sound effects for the flashlight
Stay tuned for the next update!
