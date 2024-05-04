Update 1.3.0 - more improvements!

Hey folks!

This patch fixes various issues, improves various aspects of the game, and integrates new sounds.

object interaction has been changed to not use the mousewheel:

the interaction key (default: E) confirms the selected action, like before

the secondary interaction key (default: Q) cycles through the interactable objects and options

the tertiary interaction key (default: V) (now called "cycle interaction back") cycles back through the interactable objects and options

the mouse wheel is no longer used for cycling through objects

goons now die if kicked while on fire

changed how goons evaluate where to stare while taking cover

mousewheel can now be assigned to actions and is no longer exclusively reserved for adjusting the movement speed

added two new bindable actions: increase movement speed and decrease movement speed

kicks now make more noise

painkillers now selectable only on difficulties which influence the player's movement speed based on his health

added subsonic ammo descriptor to regular .45 ACP ammo

armor damage multipliers reworked to be more consistent (mostly under the hood changes, minimal effect on gameplay)

armor penetration reduced from 8 to 7 on AR15 and G36C

gas grenades now spread gas 5 times (was 6)