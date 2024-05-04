Update 1.3.0 - more improvements!

Hey folks!
This patch fixes various issues, improves various aspects of the game, and integrates new sounds.
Visuals & performance
- various minor optimizations
- rain made more opaque
- fixed bad Model 700 active icon
Gameplay
object interaction has been changed to not use the mousewheel:
the interaction key (default: E) confirms the selected action, like before
the secondary interaction key (default: Q) cycles through the interactable objects and options
the tertiary interaction key (default: V) (now called "cycle interaction back") cycles back through the interactable objects and options
the mouse wheel is no longer used for cycling through objects
goons now die if kicked while on fire
changed how goons evaluate where to stare while taking cover
mousewheel can now be assigned to actions and is no longer exclusively reserved for adjusting the movement speed
added two new bindable actions: increase movement speed and decrease movement speed
kicks now make more noise
painkillers now selectable only on difficulties which influence the player's movement speed based on his health
added subsonic ammo descriptor to regular .45 ACP ammo
armor damage multipliers reworked to be more consistent (mostly under the hood changes, minimal effect on gameplay)
armor penetration reduced from 8 to 7 on AR15 and G36C
gas grenades now spread gas 5 times (was 6)
the penetration stat display now displays the exact damage reduction by each armor vest when hovered over
Audio
- updated fire sound for the MP7
- updated suppressed fire sounds for the Desert Eagle, AR15
- bullets that ricochet now make sounds
- new sounds for bullet impacts
Fixes
- fixed a crash that could've occured while in combat
- fixed volume scaling on environmental sounds
- fixed goons being too unresponsive to gunfire in certain states
- fixed carried body sprite being below the player in terms of visual height
- fixed incorrect gesture handling on actors during dialogue
- fixed incorrect blendmode on rain
- fixed Mini UZI not returning to the idle animation after taking something
- fixed carried key displays fading out (for real this time)
- fixed incorrect music playback in certain cases
- fixed being able to gain experience in Hand-to-Hand skill by kicking doors
- fixed garage doors animating when they shouldn't, resulting in bugged visuals (door is closed, but is actually open, or vice versa)
- fixed some cases where the aim line would show up when it shouldn't
- fixed suppressed non-pistol weapons setting visibility to near max when firing
- fixed actors not remarking on having just searched for the player
- fixed animation offsets for several pistols
- fixed some sounds not scaling with the volume setting
- fixed excessive reactions to broken lights
- fixed several problems with saving/loading weapon mod configs
- fixed certain issues with goons failing to pathfind properly when garage doors are involved
- fixed missing Model 700 bolt close sound on non-empty reloads
- fixed several problems with goons looking around, causing other nearby goons to freeze when they shouldn't
- fixed incorrect preset icon rendering
- fixed presets not being shown as "active" when all the selected mods are identical
- can no longer aim with disruptor at dead/unconscious enemies
Don't forget to report any issues you run into either on Steam discussions or by joining the game's Discord community.
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
