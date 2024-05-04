 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Exogate Initiative update for 4 May 2024

0.8.7 update hotfix 3

Share · View all patches · Build 14264648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

Teleport any gater or bot that would remain stuck in a gate room for a long time
Builders will not repair gate room door as long as someone remains in the gate room
Improved game launch to avoid potential freezes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1681061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link