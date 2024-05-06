 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 6 May 2024

Hotfix 2.0.19

Build 14264466 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 11:06:08 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

PERF: Memory allocation removed from BendingLine.GetWorldPositionEnRoute  
PERF: TrainRewardIconPlaceable.HasHighestPriority optimized

FIX: Clicking the current timeline train visit in the offered contract focus view was not showing the contract waypoints if something else was shown  
FIX: Invalid configuration icon was not being shown on some of the offices  
FIX: Perpetual circuit gets the wrong color once deselected in build mode  
FIX: Shunting was not executed when train stopped at platform so short that it did not move towards the signal after departure  
FIX: Sink was not being removed on grabbing it's platform```

