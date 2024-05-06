PERF: Memory allocation removed from BendingLine.GetWorldPositionEnRoute
PERF: TrainRewardIconPlaceable.HasHighestPriority optimized
FIX: Clicking the current timeline train visit in the offered contract focus view was not showing the contract waypoints if something else was shown
FIX: Invalid configuration icon was not being shown on some of the offices
FIX: Perpetual circuit gets the wrong color once deselected in build mode
FIX: Shunting was not executed when train stopped at platform so short that it did not move towards the signal after departure
FIX: Sink was not being removed on grabbing it's platform```
Rail Route update for 6 May 2024
Hotfix 2.0.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
