Hotfix 2.0.19

PERF: Memory allocation removed from BendingLine.GetWorldPositionEnRoute PERF: TrainRewardIconPlaceable.HasHighestPriority optimized FIX: Clicking the current timeline train visit in the offered contract focus view was not showing the contract waypoints if something else was shown FIX: Invalid configuration icon was not being shown on some of the offices FIX: Perpetual circuit gets the wrong color once deselected in build mode FIX: Shunting was not executed when train stopped at platform so short that it did not move towards the signal after departure FIX: Sink was not being removed on grabbing it's platform```