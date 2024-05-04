Solace Inc. v1.7 - Chrono Corp Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14264408 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hey gamers! The Chrono Corp update is finally here!!



Solace Inc. v1.7 features a brand-new mode where you can play as Solace Inc.'s rival, Chrono Corp! This isn't just new playable characters, this new mode fundamentally changes how the game overall is played! (It's practically an entirely different game!)





While playing as Chrono Corp:

...and more!





This update also features some new content, such as Week 7 (4 new missions!)

One of the missions is an art gallery featuring artwork by yours truly, and some fanart people have sent me!





alright gang it's time to lose our life savings

There's also new recruits, new alternates, blah blah blah you get the idea, new stuff!! Go check it out now!!

I'm pretty excited for this one, been working on this update for a while and am glad at how it's turned out so far. Thank you to the folks who played the prerelease builds, I appreciate the feedback! If you encounter any issues, feel free to DM me on Discord (@aplove) and I'll try to have stuff worked out asap.

Thank you for playing! Cheers!

Solace Inc. v1.7 Changelog

Added Chrono Corp Mode

Major gameplay changes while playing as Chrono Corp

Chrono Corp Mode is unlocked after beating mission 4

Added Week 7 (4 new missions)

Added new recruits, alternates, and fusions

Added new synergies

Added new minibosses

Solace Inc will appear as a miniboss while playing as Chrono Corp