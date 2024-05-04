'Inventory' Update 0.72 is now live!

Hi everyone!
I'm super excited to deliver another large content update.
The 'Inventory' update features a new meta progression system in the form of items that can be unlocked with kaiju cores collected in your runs. They provide permanent bonuses and a way to further customize your run.
WHAT'S NEW IN 0.72
- Item system: unlock meta-progression items with Kaiju cores
- Critical Hits: the classic system has been introduced. More synergies coming soon.
- Generators rework: they again provide income directly as their main function. They still boost interest by 1%
BALANCE
- Nerfed bombarder bug projectile damage
- Wave populations increased in later missions
- Wave formulation minor rebalance
BUG FIXES
- Fixed buildings getting damaged through the shield
- Fixed shield perks not being applied properly
- Engineer Max Ship HP ability now works properly
- fixed damage numbers not showing
- Minor performance improvements
Massive thanks for playing, and to everyone that has sent in bug reports or feedback. It's all very useful and appreciated. I'm always keen to hear how you are going with the game.
New difficulty settings and new perks are the priorities for the next update.
Thanks and enjoy!
-Adam
Changed files in this update