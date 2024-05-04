'Inventory' Update 0.72 is now live!

Hi everyone!

I'm super excited to deliver another large content update.

The 'Inventory' update features a new meta progression system in the form of items that can be unlocked with kaiju cores collected in your runs. They provide permanent bonuses and a way to further customize your run.

WHAT'S NEW IN 0.72

Item system: unlock meta-progression items with Kaiju cores

Critical Hits: the classic system has been introduced. More synergies coming soon.

Generators rework: they again provide income directly as their main function. They still boost interest by 1%

BALANCE

Nerfed bombarder bug projectile damage

Wave populations increased in later missions

Wave formulation minor rebalance

BUG FIXES

Fixed buildings getting damaged through the shield

Fixed shield perks not being applied properly

Engineer Max Ship HP ability now works properly

fixed damage numbers not showing

Minor performance improvements

Massive thanks for playing, and to everyone that has sent in bug reports or feedback. It's all very useful and appreciated. I'm always keen to hear how you are going with the game.

New difficulty settings and new perks are the priorities for the next update.

Thanks and enjoy!

-Adam