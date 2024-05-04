Update 0.041

Share · View all patches · Build 14264278 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 09:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for your feedback, level creators! In response, I've implemented several successive updates to the level editor, including bug fixes, optimizations, additional content, and a layer of logic.

I've optimized VRAM usage for smoother performance. The memory usage has been halved, which should significantly improve game performance for many players.

Added an extra gameplay option to reduce/disable camera swing.

Due to these enhancements, the upcoming update for the next found footage will be available in approximately 1 to 2 weeks.