Feature Update

Our first major feature addition since the release is now available in version 0.130r. We chose this feature to add some more single player options and give some goals / rewards (achievements) for taking down each AI.
To celebrate this we'll be giving a week long discount from the 6th May.
The full update contains:-
Feature Beat the Bots
- Leaderboard per AI strategy to compete for most effective battle. Scoring is based on victory, skill, time and difficulty
- 35 acheivements to be gained for beating each AI strategy at different diffuculty settings.
Minor fixes and Game play changes
- Adjusted Challenge mode selection to be with the menu options to make it more obvious for selecting the mode. This also now fits in with the new Beat the Bots menu that had more match options.
- Game end time reduced from 15 to 5 seconds when players surrender. We have reduced this as accepting defeat doesn't need check for potential mutual destruction and saves time on the players.
- Fixed a display glitch when the auto launch button was toggled. No longer updates the queues on toggle.
Changed files in this update