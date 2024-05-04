Feature Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14264243 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Our first major feature addition since the release is now available in version 0.130r. We chose this feature to add some more single player options and give some goals / rewards (achievements) for taking down each AI.

To celebrate this we'll be giving a week long discount from the 6th May.

The full update contains:-

Feature Beat the Bots

Leaderboard per AI strategy to compete for most effective battle. Scoring is based on victory, skill, time and difficulty

35 acheivements to be gained for beating each AI strategy at different diffuculty settings.

Minor fixes and Game play changes