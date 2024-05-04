The Enjenir V0.2 - Huge Update! 🤯

Patch Notes: V0.2a 4th of May 2024

Hey everyone, BIG BIG BIG update for you all today!

Full Patch Notes:

New Content:

New fully integrated level in the campaign mode called “Frozen Peaks” which has 10 brand-new missions!



Painting Tool - you can now choose to paint any member a different colour! This comes with a fully integrated colour picker. So unleash your inner Bob Ross!



Or you could do like me, & reinforce the stereotype that engineers don't usually make good artists... Exhibit A below...



Friction Settings - the paint tool also allows you to change a members friction when you paint it - think of it like greasing up something and making it slippy if you remove the friction, or super sticky if you crank it up to the max!



"Setting Out" tools - We have expanded the tools available to help plan designs and take measurements. Alongside “Construction Lines” are now the “Level Tool” (which gives you a spot level) and the “Measure Tool” which gives you an array of different measurement information. We hope this will improve people's experience and allow you to plan things a little easier!



The game is now available in French! Et oui! This is however a work in progress and labeled as "BETA" in game, as we are aware of certain elements (like the tutorial signs, and some UI) are not translating into French, and some of the French needs to be tweaked and improved in general… It was manually translated by me after all!

General changes to the game:

You can now nail members to blocks! This should make it much easier to improve stability of how a structure is fixed to the ground when using foundation blocks!

The physics behind the third person character have been extensively tweaked to improve the experience with the character. He now walks a lot straighter! His feet no longer clash together (so his feet no longer get caught on each other) He can raise his feet higher when manually walking (if you hold the A or D key) His ability to turn is improved He can now jump a bit higher and farther

2 New Save Slots added to the sandbox mode

Added support for 5120x2880 resolution

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the block datum resetting after leaving and re-entering sandbox mode. Now blocks will remain fixed to first placed blocks height.

Fixed Triangular sheets not getting nailed in properly - side effect of the bug fix will mean previously placed triangular sheets in old save will load as square sheets, however any new triangular sheets will work as intended.

Fixed bug occurring where blocks clashed when placed close to multiple mortars/landscape tile edges.

Fixed issue where construction lines were visible when they should not be visible.

Fixed construction line guide showing when not needed.

Fixed a bug in the third person character's jumping - which was causing him to have inconsistent jumping height and distance.

Thanks again to each and everyone for your support! Myself and Neil are having a blast developing The Enjenir, and have loved engaging with people on here and on Discord! ♥

Oh, and another friendly reminder if you haven't already, pleaser consider leaving a review on Steam if you can! We are so close to 300 reviews!!

All the best,

Cillín & Neil