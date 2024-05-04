Patch notes for version 0.1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 14264134 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy

After several play sessions, the layout seemed like a good starting point.

With the following changes we're aiming to further improve it!

Score point were moved closer in the final stairs to make it more rewarding to reach from the short and medium ways

A medkit spawner has been added to the medium way

Added more boxes to the long way to provide more cover

Short way stairs are a little shorter now. Now its possible to get around the lasers from the left side too

Added fences to the top of the stairs, defender team shouldn't randomly fall into its death now

Fog beneath the map is colored to a vivid green color to make sure its not melting together with the other parts of the map visualy.

General changes