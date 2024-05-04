Patch notes for version 0.1.0.5

Crossways Update
After several play sessions, the layout seemed like a good starting point.
With the following changes we're aiming to further improve it!
- Score point were moved closer in the final stairs to make it more rewarding to reach from the short and medium ways
- A medkit spawner has been added to the medium way
- Added more boxes to the long way to provide more cover
- Short way stairs are a little shorter now. Now its possible to get around the lasers from the left side too
- Added fences to the top of the stairs, defender team shouldn't randomly fall into its death now
- Fog beneath the map is colored to a vivid green color to make sure its not melting together with the other parts of the map visualy.
General changes
- Fixed loading screen not going away after load has finished
- There is now an equip sound playing, when you select an option in the character creator
- Removed an icon showing for Power Katana dash. It was meant to show the cooldown, but since we don't have any meaningful cooldown, it was not neccessary
- Added fireworks to Rooftop, if you make it to the top of the tower
- Adjusted the previous walljump change, it will no longer lose force on impact, only after a certain time has passed
- Fixed some issues with reloading, it should no longer reload two times, or get stuck forever
- Adjusted the spectator camera's target selection. When the player dies, or the currently spectated target dies, the camera does not jump instantly, and it will try to find the closest target it can spectate. Should remove the situations, where you are watching an exciting combat, and the camera flies off to show somebody on the spawn AFK-ing.
- The cursor is no longer restricted to the game window in lobby, and when a menu is opened
- Removed the "Use P2P connection" option. It is now mandatory to use the Steam network
- Removed some weapon skins from the shop, as it was intended to be premium at later time, but we don't have premium implemented yet.
- Added basic recolors of all the weapons to the shop. It was made and shown a while before, but due to some error, they did not appear in the shop.
- Training room has been removed, as it's going through a rework, and currently not useable
- Tornado now does 50% damage to the attacker. This is for now, an experimental change, but we want to remove the case where it was solely used to fly up to hard-to-reach areas. It's not healthy for the game, so we want to tune it back. It is still possible to fly a little bit, but now the player has to manage the risk, instead of having free-flight.
Changed files in this update