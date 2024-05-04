Update v9.3 (May 4)

New Content:
- New upgrade to increase max boss rush wave in the Tournament upgrades menu.
- New upgrade to increase Tournament Trophy rewards in the Gem upgrades menu.
Changes:
- Reduced Economist combat style from +25% to +15% exp bonus.
QoL Improvements:
- Added hero and spell preset buttons to the main game screen.
- Added a claim all button for Battlepass rewards.
- Added a warning message to notify you if you have the game open on two devices at the same time (which could cause data loss).
- Reduced file size and improved performance.
Bug Fixes:
- Improved projectile logic to handle higher game speeds better (for example when the Time Warp spell is active).
