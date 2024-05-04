 Skip to content

Idle Hero TD update for 4 May 2024

Update v9.3 (May 4)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • New upgrade to increase max boss rush wave in the Tournament upgrades menu.
  • New upgrade to increase Tournament Trophy rewards in the Gem upgrades menu.

Changes:

  • Reduced Economist combat style from +25% to +15% exp bonus.

QoL Improvements:

  • Added hero and spell preset buttons to the main game screen.
  • Added a claim all button for Battlepass rewards.
  • Added a warning message to notify you if you have the game open on two devices at the same time (which could cause data loss).
  • Reduced file size and improved performance.

Bug Fixes:

  • Improved projectile logic to handle higher game speeds better (for example when the Time Warp spell is active).

