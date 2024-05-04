 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Little Droid update for 4 May 2024

Little Droid 1.0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 14263804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed during the last portal.
Added save space in the last zone.
Now you can see where the flying enemy appears (in the last zone)
The health of the flying enemy has been slightly reduced

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2500571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link