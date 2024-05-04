Fixed during the last portal.
Added save space in the last zone.
Now you can see where the flying enemy appears (in the last zone)
The health of the flying enemy has been slightly reduced
Little Droid update for 4 May 2024
Little Droid 1.0.12
