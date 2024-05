Share · View all patches · Build 14263667 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This update introduces new attacks for zombies and wolves. Zombies can now throw their axes, while wolves have gained the ability to leap towards you.

Additionally, we have revamped the aiming system of weapons to enhance precision.

As for the multiplayer aspect, the lobby and Player Prefab are now in STAGE 2 out of 4. The estimated date for the multiplayer beta is June 6th.