Fighters' Revision 2024.5.4

After we fixed bugs, and relieved performance issues, we can finally turn around to solve other problems.

Fighter's revision, but we only buffed those ships which we think they are weak. We will also rationalize some customization. We won't expect all ships to be powerful in every game modes, but we want to give a place to shine even for the weakest one.



We will follow the order from in-game Fighters' Selection Menu. From up to down, from left to right. We will also explain why there are some ships we didn't buff.

Let us first talk about the ships we didn't buff:

YF-84

Decent and useful. This fighter has a narrow and weak overall fire power, but as our first fighter, we use this ship to design, test, and build the Unlimited Mode. Later we got other game modes from simplifying the Unlimited Mode. This fighter is the foundation for this game, if we need to change this, we will have to change everything.

J-60C

Best efficiency on small enemies' destruction. In hi-speed it has great fire width and homing weapon, and in low-speed it has the highest possible fire power. It requires point-blanking but it is still powerful.

ATD-X4

Well balanced in point-killing and firing width. In the beginning versions it is the weakest compare to the previous two, but later we changed its logic in low-speed fire: It does maximum damage output even without lock-on. That change made it a decent ship for choice now.

R-04/22

We think there should be no doubt about this fighter. When we are designing our last fighter, we decided to give a ship that players can know it is strong even by having a look.

Then we have those which are buffed here or there:

GIFs show fighters after this patch.

Su-97A



Re-designed fire power proportion, lower requirements for controlling.

Increase firing angle adjustment speed by 20%.

Low-speed firing angle adjustment now uses the same function as that of hi-speed.

ACX-2



Re-designed fire power proportion, lower requirements for controlling.

Increase hi-speed move speed by 3.7%, low-speed move speed by 3.2%.

Hi-speed secondary weapon cannot be changed by customize anymore.

Customization 1: Now won't manage low-speed primary weapon.

Customization 2: Now manages low-speed primary weapon.

NGSD



We think this fighter is not flexible enough. It is hard to place the slaves to where we want in time. The fire power of this ship is enough though.

Increase hi-speed move speed by 7.1%, low-speed move speed by 6.3%.

Hi-speed move speed also affects slaves' retrieve speed.

Increase slaves' retrieve speed by additional 25%.

Su-27SMA



We can only call the side light blades on this fighter the "Art Creation". We cannot tell if we fully understand this ship. But still, we give a little buff to this fighter.

Increased hi-speed primary weapon firing angle.

Now the hi-speed fire power parameter won't count the fire power of side light blade.

Customization 1: Now won't manage low-speed primary weapon.

Customization 3: Now manages low-speed primary weapon.

YA-100



We shouldn't limit its fire width because of having AOE weapon.

Increased hi-speed primary weapon firing angle.

Customization 2: Now manages both hi-speed and low-speed secondary weapon.

Customization 3: Now manages low-speed primary weapon.

Kiruya



We changed the swing fire to add-on rather design foundation for this fighter.

Increase hi-speed primary weapon firing angle.

Fixed a error in scripts causing higher low-speed fire power.

Customization 2: Now gives a selection for no swing.

Other stuff in this patch:

Fixed some display error in Fighters' Selection Menu and Customization Menu.

Enjoy！

Crystal Heart's Studio