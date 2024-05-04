Patch 0.889.1 Notes

Patch Notes(0.889.1):
- Added Quests from Melina (Corral required on island for these).
- Added some Achievements to Demo
- Fixed Achievements not updated stats correctly.
Next Patch Roadmap (Patch: 0.889.2 In Progress):
- Melina will grant recipes for Scent Enhancer, Cake, and Milkshake on the next patch. Currently not implemented but players will get them added if they have completed all quests from Melina.
- Melina's Ranch will allow for monsters to be returned at a cost of 25 Gold per day spent on Ranch.
- Melina's Ranch will sell monsters from Ironcliff if reputation is high enough.
- Melina's Ranch will provide a list of monsters needed in Ironcliff. These monsters can be sold at x2 of their value. Irconcliff reputation has to be high enough for this option to be open.
